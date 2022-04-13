Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL) Raises Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, April 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This is a boost from Washington H. Soul Pattinson and’s previous interim dividend of $0.26.

The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.84.

Get Washington H. Soul Pattinson and alerts:

In other news, insider Warwick Negus bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$26.83 ($19.87) per share, for a total transaction of A$268,250.00 ($198,703.70). Also, insider Thomas Millner acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$28.18 ($20.87) per share, for a total transaction of A$704,500.00 ($521,851.85).

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the equity investment, mining, and property investment businesses. It is involved in the coal, oil, and gas activities, which include exploration, development, production, processing, associated transport infrastructure, and ancillary activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington H. Soul Pattinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.