Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $34.21. Wayside Technology Group shares last traded at $34.21, with a volume of 28,608 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wayside Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.09. The company has a market cap of $152.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.81.

Wayside Technology Group ( NASDAQ:WSTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $75.51 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Wayside Technology Group’s payout ratio is 31.34%.

In other Wayside Technology Group news, VP Vito Legrottaglie sold 5,000 shares of Wayside Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wayside Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 130,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 16,504 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 385,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,374,000 after buying an additional 170,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Wayside Technology Group by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 26,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

About Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG)

Wayside Technology Group, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

