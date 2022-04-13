WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for WD-40 in a research report issued on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WD-40’s FY2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WDFC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WD-40 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised WD-40 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

WDFC opened at $185.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.47. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $170.44 and a fifty-two week high of $279.98.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 13.07%. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WD-40 by 11,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in WD-40 by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in WD-40 by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 63.93%.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

