Wealthspring Capital LLC Buys Shares of 125,330 Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 125,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,012,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Innovative International Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Innovative International Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000.

IOACU stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.10. 230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,826. Innovative International Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $10.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07.

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on business combination targets in the following industries, consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.

