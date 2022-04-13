Wealthspring Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,210 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 805,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 139,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 57,140 shares in the last quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter valued at about $109,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FRWAU traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.81. 1,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,800. PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82.

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

