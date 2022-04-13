Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 120,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,377 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in CONX were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in CONX in the third quarter valued at $325,000.

Get CONX alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CONXU remained flat at $$9.95 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,942. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02. CONX Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $11.43.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CONX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.