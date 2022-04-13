Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $752,000 Stock Position in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Newbury Street Acquisition were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter.

Newbury Street Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.85 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,140. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94. Newbury Street Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $11.02.

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

