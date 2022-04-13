Wealthspring Capital LLC Invests $991,000 in Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBNU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBNU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 98,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Separately, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forbion European Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000.

Get Forbion European Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:FRBNU traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $10.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,406. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01. Forbion European Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $10.17.

Forbion European Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRBNU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBNU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Forbion European Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forbion European Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.