Wealthspring Capital LLC Lowers Position in East Resources Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ERESU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of East Resources Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ERESU – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,143 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in East Resources Acquisition were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 10.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in East Resources Acquisition by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in East Resources Acquisition by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 554,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter.

Get East Resources Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ERESU remained flat at $$10.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,906. East Resources Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $10.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERESU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East Resources Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ERESU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for East Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.