Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 2,050 Shares of PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in PropTech Investment Co. II were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PropTech Investment Co. II by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 75,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.

PropTech Investment Co. II stock remained flat at $$9.92 during trading on Wednesday. PropTech Investment Co. II has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $10.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

