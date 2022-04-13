Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 5,836 Shares of Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,836 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Velocity Acquisition were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of VELOU traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.89. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $10.65.

Velocity Acquisition Company Profile

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

