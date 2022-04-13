WealthTrust Axiom LLC Acquires 5,357 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth about $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth $4,660,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 48.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,134,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $394,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133,586 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the third quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

ET stock opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $11.65. The firm has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.59.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.03%. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Michael K. Grimm purchased 504,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

