WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $259,000 Stock Holdings in CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lessened its stake in shares of CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 37,959 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in CSI Compressco were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCLP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CSI Compressco by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 35,731 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, TL Private Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 17.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCLP opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.56, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44. CSI Compressco LP has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $2.13.

CSI Compressco ( NASDAQ:CCLP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $80.19 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.92%.

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.

