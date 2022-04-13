WealthTrust Axiom LLC Purchases Shares of 1,218 PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,218 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 135.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14,390 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 311.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 55.6% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

NYSE:PPG opened at $128.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.83. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.32 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.92.

PPG Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.