WealthTrust Axiom LLC Raises Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 7,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. 45.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

PAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.32.

Shares of PAA opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.39.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.2175 dividend. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 130.91%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.