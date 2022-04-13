Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Receives $16.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.13.

WEAV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Weave Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Weave Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Weave Communications stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. Weave Communications has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.48.

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.18 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Weave Communications will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Weave Communications news, Director Blake G. Modersitzki purchased 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $239,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEAV. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,862,000. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,140,000. W Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $29,246,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth $8,418,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth $5,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

