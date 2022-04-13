Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Methanex (MEOH)

Methanex (NASDAQ: MEOH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/8/2022 – Methanex was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/1/2022 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Methanex is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $59.00 to $69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.64. 32,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,563. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Methanex Co. has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $56.73.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.13). Methanex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 8.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Methanex during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Methanex in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Methanex by 404.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Methanex by 11.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

