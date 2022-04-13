Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 34.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Accolade from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Accolade from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Accolade from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accolade has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.92.

NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $13.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $922.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Accolade has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $55.47.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $83.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.89 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 20.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accolade will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Accolade during the third quarter worth $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Accolade during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Accolade during the third quarter worth $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Accolade by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Accolade by 27.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

