Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) to “Overweight”

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $24.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group started coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of RF opened at $20.82 on Monday. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

