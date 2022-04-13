Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.820-$0.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, February 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.62.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.89 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 56.18%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 361,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,711 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Wendy’s by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 300,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 132,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $915,000. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

