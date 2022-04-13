Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 1,563 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 187.8% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 16,308 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 25,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 169,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 60,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 75,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OGN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

NYSE:OGN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.98. 935,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $39.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.48.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 1,899.41% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

