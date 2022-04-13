West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WEST BANCORP has focused on providing community-oriented personal and commercial banking services. They provide full service to small and medium size businesses, individuals, schools, organizations and local government. West Bank is known for sticking to the basics in banking. They focus on traditional services like loans and deposit accounts for business and individuals. Unlike most banks, West Bank has held the line on service charge increases. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of West Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of WTBA stock opened at $25.57 on Friday. West Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.39 and its 200 day moving average is $30.25.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.04). West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 42.40%. The company had revenue of $26.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that West Bancorporation will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

In other West Bancorporation news, EVP Bradley P. Peters bought 4,000 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.45 per share, with a total value of $113,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTBA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 13.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 19,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in West Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 128.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 4.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

