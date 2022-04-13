West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Given New $120.00 Price Target at TD Securities

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised West Fraser Timber from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $118.60 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Fraser Timber from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.51.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

WFG stock opened at $75.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.33. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of $64.72 and a one year high of $102.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of -0.24.

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.38). West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber will post 17.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 3.76%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 33.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the third quarter valued at about $2,291,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the third quarter worth about $1,755,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the third quarter worth about $200,000. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile (Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.