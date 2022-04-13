Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Western Digital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Susquehanna reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.38.

Western Digital stock opened at $47.50 on Tuesday. Western Digital has a one year low of $43.85 and a one year high of $78.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.59.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,660 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Western Digital by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,061 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Western Digital by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 183,724 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

