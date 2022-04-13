Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3,910.00

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,910 ($50.95) and last traded at GBX 3,800.29 ($49.52), with a volume of 5189 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,795 ($49.45).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from GBX 3,600 ($46.91) to GBX 3,900 ($50.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,455.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,173.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 8.41.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 0.45%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

