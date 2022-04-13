Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,728.33 ($48.58).

Several research firms have issued reports on WTB. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($46.91) to GBX 4,000 ($52.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Whitbread alerts:

In related news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 2,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,575 ($33.55), for a total transaction of £75,293 ($98,114.41).

WTB stock traded down GBX 14.56 ($0.19) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,793.44 ($36.40). 673,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,081. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98. Whitbread has a 12-month low of GBX 2,384 ($31.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,646 ($47.51). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,868.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,026.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50.

About Whitbread (Get Rating)

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.