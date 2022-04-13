Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.00.

WTW stock opened at $232.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $229.47. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $199.78 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 44.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.88, for a total value of $331,632.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carl Aaron Hess sold 3,300 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.26, for a total value of $723,558.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $2,232,012. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

