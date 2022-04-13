Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Winmark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

WINA opened at $216.00 on Monday. Winmark has a 52-week low of $183.18 and a 52-week high of $277.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.00. The stock has a market cap of $774.58 million, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 51.04% and a negative return on equity of 206.23%. The business had revenue of $20.37 million during the quarter.

In related news, VP Leah A. Goff sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.26, for a total value of $351,630.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 196.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Winmark by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 96,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,932,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Winmark by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Winmark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

