Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Tenable from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $60.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Tenable has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $61.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.53.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $383,981.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $284,764.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,146 shares of company stock valued at $9,290,352 in the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,628,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,001,000 after buying an additional 351,797 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,744,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,195,000 after buying an additional 111,941 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 75.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,149,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,192,000 after buying an additional 925,504 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 15.1% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,798,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,984,000 after buying an additional 236,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,937,000 after buying an additional 203,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

