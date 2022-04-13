Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.56. 135,057 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 805,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $4.00.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WRTC)

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

