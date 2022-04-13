WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.19

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.19 and traded as high as $15.23. WVS Financial shares last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 1,600 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. WVS Financial had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%.

About WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC)

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.

