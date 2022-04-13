Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock Position Lessened by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,953 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 100.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 65.5% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 37.0% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 555 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $71.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 2.30. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.33 and a fifty-two week high of $136.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.89.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Union Gaming Research increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,836,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

