Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $26.19

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.19 and last traded at $26.29, with a volume of 8430 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.31.

Several research analysts recently commented on XNCR shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Xencor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xencor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.67.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $154.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.29 million. Xencor had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 268.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Allen Yang sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $34,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $72,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,524 shares of company stock valued at $279,886 over the last 90 days. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xencor by 53.0% during the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Xencor in the 4th quarter worth about $23,587,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Xencor by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 22,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xencor by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,334,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,515,000 after buying an additional 191,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter worth about $12,469,000. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xencor Company Profile (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

