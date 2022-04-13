Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Down 8.3%

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) traded down 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.80 and last traded at $31.82. 16,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 458,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.70.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XENE shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.79.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 425.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $285,438.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 21,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $662,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,974 shares of company stock worth $2,899,047. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 551.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 119,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

