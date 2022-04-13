Xponance Inc. Acquires New Shares in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in News by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in News by 3.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in News by 9.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in News by 8.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in News by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 390,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 23.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

News stock opened at $21.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.39. News Co. has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $26.21.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 4.94%.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. News’s dividend payout ratio is 23.81%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

