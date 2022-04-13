Xponance Inc. Buys Shares of 4,256 Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 645,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,330,000 after purchasing an additional 139,964 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,031,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 212.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 17,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $136,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $243,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of POR stock opened at $55.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.09 and a 200 day moving average of $51.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $57.03.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $608.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.12 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 10.18%. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.24%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

