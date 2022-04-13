Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in MultiPlan were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPLN. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the fourth quarter worth $37,664,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 1,561.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 695,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 653,462 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 34.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,534,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,131,000 after purchasing an additional 642,614 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the third quarter worth $2,368,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

MPLN stock opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.26. MultiPlan Co. has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $9.69.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $298.25 million for the quarter. MultiPlan had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 5.72%.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

