Xponance Inc. Invests $253,000 in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Xponance Inc. bought a new position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of SunPower by 106.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 44.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. 34.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of SunPower from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of SunPower in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of SunPower from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.27.

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. SunPower Co. has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $34.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.22 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day moving average is $22.61.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). SunPower had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $384.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

