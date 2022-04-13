Xponance Inc. Sells 230 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 524.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.90.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $746,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $115,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,449. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GDDY opened at $82.49 on Wednesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.70 and a twelve month high of $90.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.23 and a 200-day moving average of $75.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 57.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 805.65%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

