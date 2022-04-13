XXEC Inc. Lowers Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

XXEC Inc. cut its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Carrier Global accounts for approximately 1.7% of XXEC Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 72.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 69.4% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.07. 93,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,919,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $41.52 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Vertical Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

