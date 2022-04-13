Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2022

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCYGet Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 86.8% from the March 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

YAMCY stock opened at $41.18 on Wednesday. Yamaha has a fifty-two week low of $40.66 and a fifty-two week high of $69.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.28.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Yamaha from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Yamaha Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yamaha Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of musical instruments, audio equipment and electronic components. It operates through the following segments: Musical Instruments, Audio Equipment, and Others. The Musical Instruments segment provides piano, strings, percussion, wind, and electronic musical instruments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yamaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.