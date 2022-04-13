Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 72.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 413.9% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.17.

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $117.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.31. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $100.48 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.66.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 39.10%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

