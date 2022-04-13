Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $1.97 Million in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 27,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in InterDigital by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in InterDigital by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,542,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in InterDigital by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,763 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDCC opened at $59.81 on Wednesday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.38 and a 12-month high of $85.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.55 and its 200 day moving average is $67.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05.

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.40. InterDigital had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $111.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.55%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

