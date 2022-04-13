Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $2.03 Million in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 44,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in PNM Resources by 16.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 583,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,856,000 after purchasing an additional 84,206 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in PNM Resources by 37.6% during the third quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 188,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,334,000 after purchasing an additional 51,593 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in PNM Resources by 48.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in PNM Resources by 2.0% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,847,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,908,000 after purchasing an additional 55,514 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM opened at $47.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.90. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.84 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.48.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

