Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $2 Million in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Everest Re Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,986.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $289.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.27. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $234.87 and a 1 year high of $308.20.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.23 by ($0.11). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.96%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Everest Re Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.50.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

