Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 46,331 KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,331 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of KB Home at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,787,000 after buying an additional 1,135,484 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in KB Home by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 10,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 12,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on KBH. Barclays decreased their price objective on KB Home from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.77.
KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.09). KB Home had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that KB Home will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.
KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.
