Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes Position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 92.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after buying an additional 11,907 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $178.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.83. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $213.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.82 and a beta of 0.97.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $164.51 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 27.72%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorVel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $115,857.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 900,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,330,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maxim Shishin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total transaction of $82,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,368 shares of company stock worth $2,680,235 over the last 90 days. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

