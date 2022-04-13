Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 13,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 270.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total value of $100,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $152.99 on Wednesday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12-month low of $134.68 and a 12-month high of $181.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.91.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.16). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $318.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.63%.

J & J Snack Foods Profile (Get Rating)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.