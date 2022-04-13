Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.91 Million

Brokerages expect Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) to report $125.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $125.11 million and the highest is $126.60 million. Bandwidth reported sales of $113.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full year sales of $550.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $547.36 million to $552.58 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $638.02 million, with estimates ranging from $618.11 million to $653.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAND. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $200.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

In other news, Director Brian D. Bailey bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daryl Raiford bought 8,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.73 per share, for a total transaction of $249,988.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 21,135 shares of company stock worth $616,629 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 772.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 270.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.44. 262,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,840. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.04. The firm has a market cap of $792.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 0.72. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $145.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

