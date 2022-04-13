Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $935.14 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) will announce $935.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $921.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $955.50 million. Central Garden & Pet posted sales of $935.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year sales of $3.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $661.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.66 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

CENT stock opened at $44.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $43.01 and a twelve month high of $61.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.64.

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $84,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,670,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,937,000 after purchasing an additional 56,142 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,365,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 664,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,969,000 after acquiring an additional 71,092 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 480,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,056,000 after acquiring an additional 9,018 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 25,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.